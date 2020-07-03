ANDERSON — The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in Madison County has remained stable over the past two weeks.
For the period from June 20 through June 30 the Madison County Health Department reported 27 new positive cases in the county and two deaths.
Neighboring Hamilton County, for the same time frame, reported 127 new positive cases. Delaware County, also a neighbor of Madison, has 19 new reported cases during that time.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday that it will be mandatory, starting July 9, to wear masks in indoor and outdoor places where social distancing is not possible.
Marion County joins Elkhart, LaGrange and St. Joseph counties with a mandatory requirement to wear masks.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said each community is different, and he is concerned that the number of cases is not reflective of the danger of COVID-19 locally.
“We’re not in the same position as in other counties,” he said. “If we get the same surge, people need to be wearing masks.”
Broderick said requiring the wearing of a mask is unenforceable.
“People need to use common sense,” he said. “If we do have a surge, we don’t want to have to close businesses that are starting to reopen.”
Broderick said Anderson residents should continue social distancing until a coronavirus vaccine is developed.
Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County health officer, said people should be encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, particularly when shopping.
“Mandating the wearing of masks is unenforceable,” he said. “Let’s hold the course but continue to highly encourage the use of masks.”
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the local health department, noted that there have been only two new cases and two deaths from COVID-19 in the county since Monday.
She said the two deaths were reported from the same senior psychiatric facility.
“I believe an increase in cases for the state may be a combination of considerations: increased testing and perhaps lifted restrictions,” Grimes said.
The increase in positive cases in other parts of Indiana could be a result of lifting restrictions or of failure to implement prevention practices, Grimes said.
“It’s interesting because in Madison County, we have maintained a low case rate for weeks,” she pointed out. “We had a small spike, but most were associated with one facility. The strike team assisted and ... the numbers have returned to what we expect to see daily.”
Local health officials have expected an increase in the number of positive cases in Madison County as more testing is done.
“I wondered if we would see a spike with the holiday weekend, but since the governor lengthened restrictions for two more weeks ... we may avoid that spike,” Grimes said. “Other states are experiencing dramatic increases. I can understand why our state would be extra cautious in reopening from a prevention standpoint.”
