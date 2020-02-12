ANDERSON — Local crews are preparing for a forecast snowstorm that could affect Madison County through midday Thursday.
The National Weather Service predicted that precipitation would start Wednesday afternoon and continue until about noon Thursday, leaving behind a projected 2-6 inches of snow.
Portions of northern Madison County could see a higher amount of snow.
The Anderson Street Department and Madison County Highway Department have pre-treated the major thoroughfares in anticipation of the storm. Crews are on standby in Anderson. Madison County crews are working split 12-hour shifts.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
