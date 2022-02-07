ANDERSON — Local Democrats serving in the Indiana General Assembly are critical of legislation that could affect local educators.
State Sen. Tim Lanane and Rep. Terri Austin, both Anderson Democrats, were the only members of Madison County’s delegation at the General Assembly to attend Monday’s legislative review hosted by the local Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters.
The Indiana House passed legislation that seeks to define what material used in the classroom would be considered harmful to minors.
“How do you define harmful material?" Lanane asked. “It’s a subjective decision.
“Is it harmful material or something they don’t like, such as same-sex relationships and transgender material,” he said.
Lanane said as proposed, the bill would take away a protection in state law for material used for educational purposes.
Austin said the legislation would require teachers to list all elective material used in the classroom by Aug.1 of each school year.
She said it also requires the use of the Learning Management System that lets teachers post grades and assignments and lets students submit class work.
Austin said the annual cost is $160,000 and that many school systems are in areas without internet access.
“We need parents to know what is being taught in the classroom,” she said. “Educators are watching the bill and are upset about (some aspects of) it.”
Austin said as proposed, any individual can file a complaint against an educator or school system about what is being taught.
“It can mean the loss of a teaching license or a fine,” she said.
Austin said legislation is being considered that would reduce voter access in an election.
She said anyone under the age of 65 that requests an absentee ballot has to submit a form that they won’t be able to cast a ballot 28 days before Election Day at an early voting vote center.
Austin said supporters of the measure said it will make the voting system more secure.
She said the secretary of state said Indiana has a secure system currently.
Lawmakers are also considering legislation that would prohibit the state to accept supplemental food stamp funds from the federal government.
“This will impact working families that are still below the poverty level,” Lanane said. “At the end of the day, this is feeding children.”
Austin said the bill would prohibit someone who is delinquent on child support payments from receiving food stamps.
“This could be a previous child, and it would now stop food stamps for a current child."
Austin said the proposal also requires food stamp recipients to participate in a job training program to receive government assistance.
