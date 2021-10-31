FRANKTON – Schools and districts in Madison County and surrounding communities vary in their needs for bus drivers, depending on whether they offer bus service at all, contract with outside companies or operate their own fleets.
Even so, the problems finding bus drivers that appear prevalent in other parts of Indiana appear less so locally based on reports from some superintendents.
Scott Deetz, superintendent at Madison-Grant United Schools Corp., said about 700 of the district’s 1,038 students rely on transportation to the elementary schools in Summitville and Fairmount and the junior-senior high school in between.
That requires 17 bus drivers and two substitutes, but he said turnover is low, and the positions are relatively easy to fill. While school bus driver hours may not be attractive to many people, they are to the farmers who live in the area.
“Typically, one to two drivers leave the district for full-time positions or retire,” he said. “We do not have too many issues getting the positions filled as we offer a strong daily rate and contribute 70% of the premium for health insurance, which is very attractive to many of our community members.”
The district also pays for drivers to earn and maintain their commercial driver’s licenses.
Bobby Fields, superintendent at Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, said his district’s fleet includes 33 drivers and 52 buses, nine of which are white activity buses for which drivers are not required to have a CDL.
But daily school bus driver candidates, who transport about 1,500 students, must be 21 years old, have a CDL, pass the school bus driver qualifications and pass a drug test.
“The difficulty in obtaining a CDL license and the training hour requirement for bus driver qualification is daunting to a lot of people.”
Even so, Fields said, Frankton-Lapel does not have a great deal of turnover among its bus drivers.
“Our bus drivers are normally employed for long periods of time. We don’t really have difficulty replacing drivers. We have difficulty finding substitute drivers.”
