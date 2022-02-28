ALEXANDRIA — Some local educators are ecstatic at the death of controversial legislation that would have required them to submit for approval an entire year’s lesson plans and would have limited teachers’ ability to provide instruction regarding the nation’s racial history.
Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco said she was thrilled to hear that House Bill 1134 died in the Indiana Senate on Monday but added that she won’t be able to celebrate until the session is over and she knows it can’t be reintroduced for at least a year.
The 2022 session of the Indiana General Assembly is scheduled to conclude March 14.
“HB 1134 was an extremely destructive education bill chock full of bad ideas,” she said. “The consequences of this bill would have been extremely destructive to public education and would have only exacerbated an already significant teacher shortage.”
Though many voices opposing the bill have been heard during the session, it’s no time to become complacent, Brisco said.
“The language could easily creep into other bills, so we all must continue to express our concern to our legislators,” she said. “I hope Senator Gaskill and Representative Rowray continue to listen and consider the negative impact that bills like this one have on our local schools.”
Lindsay Brown, president of the Indiana Democratic African American Caucus, said he also is extremely excited HB 1134 died, but he believes the provisions it is trying to advance, including prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory, will resurface. CRT is a concept that originated in law schools and is not taught at the K-12 level.
However, lawmakers supporting the bill had initially identified eight concepts they didn’t want taught about race relations. They were whittled down to three concepts over the course of the legislative session.
“That bill shouldn’t have even gone as far as it did go. It should have died right then and there on the floor,” Brown said.
What pleased him most, he said, was that the defeat of the bill was a bipartisan effort.
“I think it’s a good things that a lot of Republicans saw it as a bad.”
