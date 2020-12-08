ANDERSON — Madison County and five area communities have been awarded $2.9 million for road improvements through the state’s Community Crossings program.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the latest round of funding Tuesday that will distribute a total of $101 million to 241 local government entities.
Madison County will receive $994,354, which will require a match from the county.
Former County Engineer Joe Copeland applied for the state funding before taking a similar job in Henry County.
Copeland said the Community Crossing grant will help pay for the replacement of the bridge over Killbuck Creek at County Road 425 East, north of County Road 600 North.
The City of Alexandria is receiving $560,927 through the state-funded program.
The Town of Lapel had requested $932,600 but was awarded $699,439. The town is providing an estimated $233,150 in matching funds.
Included on the list of roads to be repaired was County Road 200 South (38th Street) in front of the fire department.
Pendleton is receiving $317,416, Daleville $163,648 and Middletown $149,963.
“As we navigate through the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re as committed as ever to improving and building our state’s infrastructure,” Holcomb said in a press release. “I’m incredibly pleased that we’re able to fund all of the high-priority local road projects submitted in this round. Taking care of our local roads is key to making sure our communities remain attractive places to grow businesses and create careers.”
The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $830 million in state matching funds for construction projects.
To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.
State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of under 50,000.
