EDGEWOOD — Like most local residents, Gina King and her two sons have only ventured outside their Edgewood home to walk through the neighborhood over the past two weeks.
Her husband, Phil King, has left the resident several times to go grocery shopping in the Fishers and Anderson area and to pick up carryout meals.
Gina King is a third grade teacher at Tenth Street Elementary where Phil is the dean of students. Connor, 14, is an eighth grade student at Highland Middle School and Cooper, 11, is a sixth grader at Anderson Intermediate School.
The family is coming off the spring break period for Anderson Community Schools and returning to e-learning on Wednesday.
Their spring break plans were altered dramatically by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally spring break means a trip to Florida for the King family, but most of the past year was planning a trip to Los Angeles to visit Gina’s brother, Ryan Noggle, and his family instead.
“We planned the trip for almost a year and purchased the tickets last September,” Gina King said.
Phil King said they planned to spend seven or eight days and the family anticipated watching the Indiana Pacers play the Los Angeles Clippers.
During the two weeks of isolation at home, Connor and Cooper have been playing video games and communicating with friends through social media and the family is doing puzzles together.
“We’re starting to run out of ideas,” their mother said of things to do. “We’ve been trying new recipes.”
One change is having more frequent walks with their dog, Crimson, during nice weather.
“We’re getting to see neighbors but continue to maintain the social distancing,” Phil King said.
ACS will start e-learning on Wednesday but the Kings suspect that school will not return to normal this year.
Thus far “cabin fever” has not been a big factor.
“We’ve done really well,” Phil King said.
Gina King said the family has been in spring break mode even though they couldn’t travel and expects the stay-at-home order to hit them on Monday.
“It will be very different not going back to school,” she said. “There will be no school activities.”
Last week, Connor was socializing with people at the local basketball court, something that he probably won’t do again for the immediate future.
“I wouldn’t feel comfortable with that now,” Gina King said. “You don’t know where people have been, who they have been around.”
“This is very real,” she said. “It’s impacting your daily life.”
She tells her sons that they are making history right now.
“People will be talking about this for the rest of your life,” she said. “It’s like 9/11, everyone remembers where they were at the time.”
Both parents expect life in the future will be different in many ways because of the pandemic.
Phil King said there will be an impact on both the local and national economy.
“I think about our local families,” Gina King said. “We see families every day that are struggling already. With the possible loss of jobs and out of work, they will have trouble making ends meet.”
Thinking of the future, Connor said people will be more aware of their safety and will become more cautious.
“I hope the country will rally around each other, like what happened after 9/11,” Phil King said.
