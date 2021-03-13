ANDERSON — When most people think about maple syrup their thoughts turn to Vermont and New Hampshire.
But for the past five years the Lee and Griffey families have been producing maple syrup in Madison County. On Saturday, they celebrated Maple Weekend in conjunction with maple syrup producers across Indiana, which is always the second weekend in March.
The business name Stix2Brix is derived from the process to create maple syrup.
A steady stream of visitors came to the farm in the 3300 block of County Road South 500 West to watch syrup being produced and, of course, to sample the wares.
Eric Lee is a co-owner of the business with his brother-in-law, Gerald Riffey.
“This is the original Lee family farm, ,” Lee said. “Five generations in the family and my brother-in-law farms it. We started making maple syrup in 2017."
They tap trees in three different woods in the area for the syrup. Lee said how much sap is required to make a gallon of syrup depends on the sugar content.
Lee said it takes about 50 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup. He said Indiana is on the very southwest of the maple belt that extends into New England and Canada.
Lee said Stix2Brix in 2020 made 121 gallons of syrup last year from almost 6,000 gallons of sap.
“The idea came after I finished New England and thought, we have maple trees in Indiana, why aren’t we making maple syrup?” he explained. “I pitched the idea to my brother-in-law and started the business.”
Tracey Leffler of Middletown learned about the Lee Farm from an Indianapolis television station newscast.
Leffler said it was the first time the family had visited the Lee farm.
“It was really good,” Leffler’s son said. “We’re planning to buy some.”
Leffler said she was surprised they made maple syrup in Indiana and normally travels to Ohio to buy maple products.
“We’re having a good time here,” she said.
Nadine (Lee) Griffey was passing out samples of the different types of maple syrup.
She grew up on the farm which at that time didn’t produce maple syrup.
“My brother (Eric) asked our opinion and decided to give it a try,” Griffey said of producing maple syrup. “It has been successful. It has been a fun learning process.”
Griffey said tapping the trees for the sap is her favorite part of the process.
“I like to be in the woods,” she said. “I like getting exercise. We have a lot of family and friends that help.”
Griffey said the annual Maple Weekend is attracting more people every year.
Stix2Brix can be reached at 765-617-0875.
