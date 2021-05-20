ANDERSON — After dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, some local farmers are viewing this year as a mixed bag.
Cooler-than-normal temperatures in May and a prolonged wet spell has delayed some planting of soybeans in Madison County.
Bob Neilson with Purdue University said the spring planting varies as can be expected throughout Indiana.
“Generally speaking, my opinion is that the northern part of the state got started on planting corn,” he said. “It has been impacted by the cool temperatures.”
Nielson said the U.S. Department of Agriculture was reporting 50% of the corn crop was planted, but that leveled off because of the rain.
“The farmers are frustrated,” he said. “The rain spells are keeping them out of the fields.”
Nielson said the crop planted in late April and early May could have experienced some frost damage.
“The fields that have emerged are not growing very fast,” he said. “The corn will look better by the end of the week with the warmer temperatures.”
Brian Bays, who farms in the western part of Madison County, said they were almost finished planting the corn crop and approximately 65% of the soybeans are planted.
“We waited for the cold temperatures to break,” he said. “I would say it’s a mixed bag.”
Bays admitted that they expected to be further along with the planting as of Monday.
He said the crop that was in the ground when the unexpected snow hit in late April will be OK.
“The most recent cold snap has slowed the emergence of the crop,” Bays said. “This rain has helped to soften the soil.
“The warmer temperatures will help,” he said.
Dan Etchison, who farms in northern Madison County, said his corn planting is completed and he is getting started on planting the soybeans.
“With the late snow and frost, I was glad we didn’t plant earlier,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like the frost hurt the crops in the ground.”
Like Bays, Etchison agreed the warmer temperatures will help the corn crop.
“We’re just about on schedule, maybe a little behind,” he said.
The Associated Press reported that farmers that were hoping for a normal 2020 were hit hard when the pandemic slowed exports and when demand declined for corn-produced ethanol.
The federal government offset those loses with $50 billion in aid.
The USDA is forecasting that exports will remain strong this year and greater demand for livestock feed and ethanol will increase prices for corn.
