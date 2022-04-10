INDIANAPOLIS — Area legislators announced the latest recipients of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms that have been owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.
Represented by state Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, and state Reps. Robert Cherry, R-Greenfield, and Ann Vermilion, R-Marion, three locally owned farms were honored at the Statehouse:
· The Hodson farm in Madison County received Centennial and Sesquicentennial awards. for 100 and 150 years, respectively.
· The Pursifull farm in Delaware County received a Centennial Award.
· The Williams farm in Madison County received a Bicentennial Award for 200 years.
“These three farms have shown great perseverance in staying in operation for more than 100 years, and I'm grateful to have them in our community," Gaskill said. "I commend these families and congratulate them on this incredible accomplishment."
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families that have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture.
The program, instituted in 1976, recognizes the effect these family farms have made to the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. Within the past 45 years, more than 5,800 farms have received the honor.
"We should all be proud of these homesteaders from our community who have worked very hard throughout the years," Cherry said.
"Indiana has a strong agricultural history built on the backs of farmers. These families are very deserving of this award, and it was an honor to be able to recognize their work."
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year.
The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial — for 100, 150 and 200 years.
"As these families know, the farming industry is demanding," Vermilion said. "This award serves as recognition and appreciation of all their hard work and dedication. I'm grateful for the work they do for our community and Indiana."
Two Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are held each year — one at the Statehouse in April and one at the State Fair in August.
To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead award, visit www.in.gov/isda/2337.htm.