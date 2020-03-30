ELWOOD — A foundation created by Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone and her husband, Elwood City Court judge and Madison County public defender Kyle Noone, after the death of their son is providing relief funding to some people who are unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents of Madison County employed as bartenders, waitresses, cosmetologists and musicians can apply to receive a $100 gift card to a local grocery store or market, the couple said.
“Danielle and I both worked as restaurant servers back in our college days, and we know so many great folks in this county who work in the cosmetology world, as well as our knowledge of local musicians who all rely on tips to help pay their bills,” said Kyle Noone. “We felt we had a sincere connection with these groups, and decided to step up, use our resources, and do our part in helping keep these affected groups of workers afloat.”
The funding was made possible through a partnership with the Frederick’s Friends Foundation and the Law Office of Kyle F. Noone, which each pledged $3,000 in funding.
Friends Helping Friends will provide a total of $6,000 to people in the service industries that were closed due to the stay-at-home order.
“Through our involvement and activism in not only our community but our county, I’ve had the opportunity to meet and befriend several of our county residents who work in these sectors, and it warms my heart to be able to offer help to them as we all struggle through these trying times,” said Danielle Noone. “We would like to specifically thank Sally Devoe, and the Madison County Community Foundation board for their support on this endeavor.”
The couple said they decided to provide financial relief funding for those who rely heavily on professions where they earn tips for their income and are unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People can submit an application for a gift card through the Frederick’s Friends Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FredericksFriends/or by calling 765-425-9481.
Frederick’s Friends was created in 2013 and provided hand and feet molds to families who lost a baby born at Community Hospital Anderson or Ascension St. Vincent Anderson after the couple lost their son, Frederick Lee Noone, at birth in 2012. The organization is an affiliate group under the umbrella of the Madison County Community Foundation.
Since it was established, Frederick’s Friends has expanded to provide the molds to those who have lost a newborn at Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospitals. The organization has also provided Expression Swings at Shadyside Park in Anderson, Callaway Park in Elwood and continues to provide community gifts throughout Madison and Hamilton counties.
