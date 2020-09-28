ANDERSON — The One Nation Indivisible Madison County group has asked the Anderson Board of Public Safety for higher standards for members of the city's police department.
On Monday, local resident Patsy Spencer presented the Safety Board members with a petition for higher standards and accreditation of the department.
The Safety Board continued consideration of the petition until the next meeting to review the documents presented.
Spencer said it’s the Board of Public Safety that brings changes to procedures of the Anderson Police Department.
“We hope you will consider the petition,” she said. “We know there is racism in the city. We’re not saying that all police officers are bad. We do believe there needs to be change.”
Board member NiCale Rector said the Safety Board doesn’t write the policies, but reviews and approves the policies presented by the police chief.
Spencer said the Safety Board can make recommendations to the police chief concerning policies and procedures.
“The city has to work with the police department and the police union,” she said. “We’re asking that some of these issues be addressed.”
Spencer said the current policy requires a member of the police department to have a high school diploma. The One Nation Indivisible group would like the educational attainment level be higher in the future.
“Cities are doing this around the country,” Spencer said. “These issues need to be addressed.”
The Anderson City Council is considering a resolution concerning police reforms to include prohibiting the use of chokehold restraints, prohibiting an officer from placing a knee on a suspect’s back, and no-knock procedures.
It would restrict arrest procedures by officers, require body and in-car cameras and outline disciplinary measures.
That proposed resolution was tabled in August and could be considered at the next council meeting on Oct. 8.
In other business:
• The Safety Board awarded contracts to Fredericks Inc. to demolish a house at 1104 W. Third St. at a cost of $16,790 and another at 1720 W. 10th St. for $16,825.
• The board will accept bids at the next meeting for the demolition of the following properties: 2606 Halford St. and 2633 Halford St., both damaged by fire, and at 1811 Nichol Ave.
