ANDERSON — When the Marsh store on Nichol Avenue closed in 2017, it left the city’s west side without a chain grocery store, turning the area into what is considered a food desert.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission purchased the property in 2019 at a cost of $230,000 and recently voted to spend $320,000 to repair the roof.
Since the closure, Anderson officials have been seeking a tenant to open a grocery store, a possible pharmacy and small hardware store in the 40,000 square foot building.
The Redevelopment Commission, by law, will have to advertise for requests for proposal before a tenant is selected.
The city is offering the 40,000-square-foot building to potential tenants at a cost of $2 per square foot with incentives to purchase the building within five years.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Thursday that the city has acquired the building and is making repairs to the roof to make it more attractive.
“We have reached out to a number of grocers and there is some interest,” he said. “Our plan is to advertise for requests for proposals.”
Broderick said the city’s priority is for a traditional grocery store in the Marsh building.
“Any group can submit a proposal,” he said. “Everything is on the table. We want to develop the specifications and not have someone tell us what they want to do.”
Broderick said the city has been in contact with a broker that specializes in retail space.
“We want the store to be an anchor to bring in more retail space,” he said. “We want to market the area for other retail stores.”
For the past two years Matt Walsh has been attempting to open a grocery Co-op in the building through his company Hoosier Green LLC.
“The Marsh store has been our focus since 2018,” Walsh said of the effort that now includes Jerrica Chapman as an owner of The Grow(cery).
He said the group is hoping to secure a $1.6 million grant to begin operations as a co-op and provide west side residents with the opportunity of obtaining fresh produce.
The Grow(cery) has a meeting scheduled with city officials this month and hopes to open by the end of the year.
“If we get the grant,” Walsh said, “we will start selling memberships and seeing donations.”
He said they want to use the space that is already available instead of having to construct a new building.
Walsh said they would request a tax abatement from the city.
“We’re trying to get the Marsh store for free,” he said.
Walsh believes it will cost between $1.5 million and $2 million to get started.
The plan is to have a grocery store, hydroponics in the building to grow fresh produce, a bakery and a branch of the Dapper Cat Café, currently located in the Union Building.
The business plan was completed on Jan. 11.
“We’re following the outline of the Gem City Market in Dayton which raised $5 million in five years,” he said.
Thus far the group has between 1,500 and 2,000 people viewing their Facebook page.
Walsh said within the next six months they plan to start “Grow on the Go,” which will be a mobile grocery store to serve the areas in a food desert.
The goal is to sell between 500 and 1,000 memberships at an annual cost of $300.
“We believe the Co-op could serve people within a 50 mile radius,” Walsh said. “The intent is to return 90% of the profits back into the community.”
The initial startup will use volunteers to staff the grocery store and transition to paid employees.
Jerrica Chapman, co-owner, said she started looking into a farmer’s markets for more on the west side.
“I started doing the training for that,” she said. “I met Mattie who learned I was interested in getting more fresh produce and food items on the west side.
“I’m very optimistic about this, how can you not be,” Chapman said. “There is nothing else going on.”
The key is to get the grant, she said.
“Even if we have to start smaller we’re willing to do that as well,” Chapman said. “We want to have something like this that would be so beneficial to the people on the community.
Walsh said they have met with a cooperative funding program that will match up to $100,000.
“The Indiana Cooperative Business Development Center has pointed us in the direction of other funding sources,” he said. “We’re going to get it done, it’s just a matter of when.”
Tiffany Purdew, vendor outreach coordinator, has been a volunteer with the group and recently assumed the new role.
“I live on the west side,” she said. “It’s really important to have a grocery store on this side of town. This is something everybody wants.”
