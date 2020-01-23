ANDERSON — Tasked with finding new uses for properties obtained through the federally funded Blight Elimination Program, the Anderson Community Development Corp. is formulating a strategic plan.
Kevin Sulc, president of the nonprofit corporation’s board, said Wednesday that administrative assistant Kily Gaskill and vice president Lelia Kelley are working on a new mission statement.
Sulc said the mission statement needs to be more concise when dealing with potential community partners.
“We want the mission statement to explain what we’re doing and what we’re doing in the future,” he said.
The board will begin work on a strategic plan to be developed by the members at a future meeting.
“We want to have a plan for 2021 and beyond,” Sulc said. “It will involve fund development.”
ACDC obtains ownership of the properties through the Blight Elimination Program that has been extended in Anderson for another year.
The properties can be obtained for green space, community gardens or the construction of new housing.
Sulc said the corporation currently owns approximately 70 properties and that number will increase during 2020 through the Blight Elimination Program.
In other business, the board voted to continue negotiations for the purchase of three properties that will be used for green space. The properties are: 1809 Pearl St., 2213 Sherman St. and 1124 W. Sixth St.
