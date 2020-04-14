ANDERSON — Local health officials believe a change in policy by the Indiana State Department of Health to allow transfer of nursing home patients is a mistake.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced Tuesday she has issued an order to allow the transfer of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, the Delaware County Health Department banned the transfer of patients into a Delaware County facility.
Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County health officer, disagreed Tuesday with Box's order.
“We think it’s a bad idea,” Wright said. “The state is doing this against our will. We don’t see the reason for the transfers.”
Last week, Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson wanted to move 29 patients to a Henry County facility.
Wright and Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the county health board, blocked the transfers and required all transfer candidates to be tested twice for the novel coronavirus within five days.
Local health officials said 20 of the 29 people who were slated for transfer to Henry County tested positive for the virus.
Wright and Abbott said everyone at a long-term care facility where there are positive tests should be considered pre-symptomatic.
“It can end up transferring someone with the virus and infecting a whole new facility,” Abbott said. “It only takes one person to infect an entire facility.”
Wright said a dedicated facility for COVID-19 patients has been discussed for Madison County.
Box said her order supersedes any local decision and is based on science. She said it’s possible some facilities will become centers for nursing home patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Local care facilities are responsible for notifying families of a potential transfer, the state health commissioner said.
2 NEW CASES
Madison County showed only a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in the daily report Tuesday.
The number of Madison County residents who have tested positive for the virus climbed by two overnight to 263, according to the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard. The number of people tested in the county increased by 11 to 998.
Although the Madison County Health Department has documentation for 25 COVID-19 local deaths, data from the state health department show only 16 such deaths in the county.
State officials said Monday the difference in the numbers being reported was because some of the deaths were suspected coronavirus and patients were not tested.
The county ranks fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard. Marion County has reported 141 deaths. Lake County has 33, Hamilton County 27 and Johnson County 21.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday reported that 25% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are occupied by COVID-19 patients and 15% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
