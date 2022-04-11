ANDERSON — History programs at the Anderson Public Library will begin this month and go through November. Madison County historian Stephen Jackson will be the presenter.
Each program will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in the third-floor Cardinal Room. Sessions will last about one hour. The public, sponsors and Madison County Historical Society members are welcome to attend the free events.
Presentations are designed to make citizens of Madison County aware of local history to prepare for Madison County’s bicentennial observance in 2023.
Upcoming presentations include:
April 12, 2022 — “A History of Horse Racing in Madison County.” This program examines the storied history of the county’s eight unique horse racing tracks, beginning in 1850.
May 10, 2022 — “The Canal Era in Madison County.” The county was the site of two major canal projects.
June 14, 2022 — “A Tale of Two Mills.” Numerous mills have operated on our waterways.
July 12, 2022 — “Madison County’s First Airfields and Aviators.” Aviation was an important part of our early history.
Aug. 9, 2022 — “Wendell Willkie Returns to Elwood.” Willkie returns as a presidential candidate.
Sept. 13, 2022 — “Anderson, Indiana, Theaters, 1883-1942.”
Oct. 11, 2022 —”A Forest Hills Tragedy.” A recounting of an event on Anderson’s north side.
Nov. 8, 2022 — “Mounds Amusement Park.” A destination for thrills and enjoyment.