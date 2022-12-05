ANDERSON — Flu season has arrived with a vengeance. This flu season is predicted to be more severe than last year, said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for Madison County Health Department.
In Madison County, about 7% of emergency room and urgent care visits could be attributed to flu-like illness as of the end of November, data from Indiana Department of Health suggests.
To put that in perspective, that is more than double the 2.4% measured at the same time during the 2019-2020 flu season.
Ascension St. Vincent and Community Health Network have enacted visitor restrictions at their hospitals, including those in Anderson, beginning Monday, Dec. 5, documents from both organizations say.
Both allow no more than two visitors at a time and require them to be:
- free from influenzalike symptoms, fever or cough
- 18 or over
- members of the immediate family or a significant other
Ascension St. Vincent implemented additional restrictions for intensive care pediatric and neonatal (newborn) patients. Two parents/guardians are allowed, and up to four additional adults designated by a parent/guardian.
Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times, said Brenna Ford, senior public relations specialist for Ascension St. Vincent.
Community Health Network requires visitors to wear masks if requested by hospital staff, said Michele Hockwalt, marketing and communications manager for Community Hospital Anderson.
Those most at risk for severe illness from flu are young children, those 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems, Mellinger said.
If you think you have the flu, notifying a physician at the onset of symptoms is key, especially for those most at risk. An antiviral medication can be prescribed, which could prevent severe illness.
Handwashing, staying home if sick and getting vaccinated were also listed by Mellinger as ways to slow the spread of influenza and other illnesses.
Adults 65 and older are eligible for a high-dose influenza vaccination, which Mellinger said is available at any pharmacy.
Other vaccinations, including those for COVID-19, are available for free by appointment at Madison County Health Department.
To make an appointment for flu clinics, COVID-19 vaccination and testing, adult immunizations, tuberculosis testing and screenings for cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes, call 765-646-9206 .