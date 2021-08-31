ANDERSON — The most recent spike in COVID-19 cases has the two local hospitals operating near capacity.
Both St. Vincent Ascension Anderson and Community Hospital are at 94% to 96% capacity, according to Stephenie Mellinger, administrator with the Madison County Health Department.
That includes emergency rooms, intensive care units and bed use, she said Tuesday.
Mellinger urged people to go to the local hospitals only for health emergencies and not for COVID-19 testing.
The Indiana State Department of Health continues to show Madison County in the “orange” category for the coronavirus.
“I’m happy we’re not in the red,” she said.
Mellinger said Madison County has had 123 positive cases and three deaths this week and an additional death Aug. 24.
The county’s positivity rate for COVID-19 is at 9.88%.
“The delta variant spreads very rapidly,” Mellinger said.
She said the county health department tested 192 people Monday, which is higher than during the peak outbreak of the virus last year.
“The growing trend is school kids contracting the virus,” Mellinger said. “Parents are bringing their children in to be tested.”
She explained that if a student doesn’t test positive 5 to 7 days after contracting the virus, they can return to the classrooms on the eighth day.
“We’re sending the mobile unit to Anderson University and Elwood once a week to do testing.”
There has not been an increase in people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 in recent weeks, she said.
“It’s not what we hoped for,” Mellinger said. “Right now, we’re looking for alternate sites and staffing to provide the booster vaccination starting in October.”
According to the Indiana Department of Health website, 15,685 county residents have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic started. The state also site indicates 362 people have died in Madison County since March 2020.
