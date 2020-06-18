ANDERSON — Judicial officers representing the Unified Circuit Courts in Madison County issued a statement Thursday saying they "can and must do better to ensure equal access to justice for all."
The judges also cited that Madison County was selected as a pilot county for Race, Equity and Inclusion in 2019, and "have been committed to undoing racism and ending racial disparity in our justice system."
The statement also said implicit bias training would be expanded for judges and judicial branch employees, recruitment for judicial branch hiring would be diversified by seeking support from community groups who have access to talented minority job candidates, and judges would make it a priority to listen to the concerns of people of color in the community by making themselves available both publicly and privately for discussions about race and the justice system.
The statement addressed the ethical limitations that prevent judges from discussing particular cases, but that there are many topics that can and should be discussed, according to the judges.
Judges highlighted that victims of racism and prejudice should be able to trust and count on their courts to address these issues, and that families of color and those who live in poverty deserve equal access to the courts.
