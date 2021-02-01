ANDERSON — A modified jury trial schedule for Madison County is set to take effect in March.
The Indiana Supreme Court recently announced that jury trials, put on hold for almost a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, can resume next month.
As of Monday, 134 people were awaiting trial in the Madison County courts and 21 in the three city and town courts.
Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe, the chief judge for the county, said Monday the county is moving forward with plans to resume jury trials.
Happe said jury selection will take place in the Anderson City Court facilities with trials only conducted in Circuit Court 4 as a safety precaution.
Madison County Health Department officials approved using the Division 4 courtroom for trials during the pandemic.
“Less than 1% of the criminal cases results in a jury trial,” Happe said. “In the majority of the cases the prosecutor’s office and the defense attorneys are able to reach an agreement.”
Madison County attempted to conduct some jury trials last year at the Flagship Center, he said, but that didn't work. The judges had tried to designate days for trials in each of the five Circuit Courts.
“When trials resume, the focus will be on the major offenses in which people are being housed in the jail,” he said. “Those are going to be the priority.”
Happe said it will be the middle of 2021 before trials are resumed in the other courtrooms.
“For the most part, it has been business as usual,” he said. “Jury trials for the major cases have been in a holding pattern.”
Happe said through the efforts of the prosecutors and defense attorneys most of the other cases have been moving forward.
He expects the remote hearings via the Zoom platform will continue once the Indiana Supreme Court lifts the restrictions.
“It’s going to be great,” Happe said of the return to jury trials. “I miss the face-to-face interaction with the defendants and lawyers.”
He said the Zoom court hearings went better than was anticipated.
“The Zoom hearings will probably continue for defendants that are out of the county or out of state,” Happe said.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said the lack of jury trials didn’t have that much of an impact on his office.
“We were able to resolve all but the most serious cases,” he said. “We’re talking about the Level 1, Level 2 and murder cases that have not been resolved.”
Before the pandemic, it wasn’t unusual to have three jury trials at the same time in the courthouse, Cummings said.
“When we get back to a regular schedule, things will be overwhelming at first,” he said. “We’re going to pay the price for not having trials.
“There will be an enormous number of trials for an extended period of time,” Cummings said once all six courts are scheduling trials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.