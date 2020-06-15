ANDERSON — Local leaders welcomed a surprise ruling Monday by the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court that landmark federal civil rights legislation intended to protect workers also applies to those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.
State Sen. Timothy Lanane, D-Anderson, who has represented the interests of the LGBT community at the state level, said he was surprised by the 6-3 vote. He had expected Justice Neal Gorsuch to join the other conservative justices in their interpretation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
“It was a sorely needed decision,” Lanane said. “I think it will protect people all over this country, and that includes here in Madison County,”
According to the ruling, employers cannot discriminate against employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Officials at the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school estimate 11.3 LGBT people live in the United States.
Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas dissented.
Gorsuch and Kavanaugh are President Donald Trump’s nominees to the nation’s highest court.
This is a second major victory in recent years for LGBT Americans. In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that no state could prohibit people of the same sex from marrying.
Lanane, who had not yet read the entire ruling and knew of it only after reading about it in a news feed, said this will be a good thing for Madison County as it tries to attract new business.
“That’s a good thing. It actually attracts talent to our state. If you don’t have it, it deters employers from moving here,” he said.
Clayton Whitson, CEO/president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said he doesn’t know of any instances in which a worker’s sexual orientation or gender identity was used against him or her in Madison County. But like Lanane, he said the ruling will make it easier for the county to attract new businesses and workers.
“I don’t see it as something that fundamentally will impact the way we do business. I think it’s something that’s long overdue,” he said. “Myself and others have worked very hard to maintain the image that Madison County is a diverse and inclusive place, and that we want people from all walks of life working here.”
