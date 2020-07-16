ANDERSON — Local lawmakers and education officials said Thursday that they support a strongly worded letter regarding the reopening of schools delivered that day to Gov. Eric Holcomb by the Indiana House Education Committee.
Rep. Melanie Wright, D-Yorktown, and Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, said the committee was right to take the governor to task on his reluctance to deal with several issues, including student count and rate of reimbursement for virtual education, only weeks before K-12 schools are back in session.
“Last month, the Democratic members of the Indiana House Committee on Education sent a letter concerning the direction for the successful reopening of our state's schools. To date, my fellow committee members nor I have received a response from your office,” the letter said. “Nonetheless, the expected problems with school openings have only worsened. Lack of leadership from your administration has resulted in a scatter shot approach with mass confusion and anger among parents, teachers and taxpayers. We hope that you will respond to this letter.”
The committee urged the governor to hold school districts harmless in the face of a possible loss of students as infections of COVID-19 surge and recede.
“School districts across the state must be guaranteed that they will not lose revenue at this critical moment,” the letter said. “School leaders are understandably fearful that attendance will drop in the context of the COVID-19 crisis. At the same time, they face dramatically increased expenditures aimed at protecting student safety and health.”
Wright said she was disappointed that the governor has failed to respond the first time.
“I just think that when you have elected officials and people reaching out because they have concerns they deserve a response,” she said. “I hate that it had to be strongly worded just to get a response. I think he should have responded the first time, because he keeps saying we are all in this together.”
In speaking with superintendents and school boards, Wright said, many are worried about how their average daily membership will affect funding. ADM is assessed once in the fall and once in the spring.
Wright, an elementary music teacher at Daleville Elementary School, said superintendents anticipate some students possibly will be enrolled and disenrolled multiple times throughout the school year, depending on the fear of parents if there is a spike in COVID-19 infections. The number of students could start out higher in the fall and drop in the spring, triggering a decrease in funding, she said.
“That’s going to cause instability of funds as school districts try to maintain their teaching staffs,” she said. “You can’t just do away with one teacher because that teacher teaches two levels of English and two levels of French.”
For some of the smaller school districts, just the loss of one or two students can have a significant impact on their budgets, Wright said.
Austin, a retired school teacher, said the uncertainty throws school districts and parents into chaos, especially with many districts doing things differently from neighboring districts. Though some may be happy, for instance, that Anderson Community Schools will be opening the 2020-21 school year virtual only, that might cause other parents to move their children to another district that offers in-person instruction.
“They may say, ‘I may have to look for another district that will let my child attend because I have no other option for childcare,’ ” she said. “Folks are looking for some leadership and some guidance on this school reopening, how to keep employees safe, and how to keep families safe during this COVID- crisis.”
Of particular concern to districts as they weigh in-person vs. virtual education, Austin said, is that the state gives districts only 85% of the funding for each student engaged in virtual education, as compared to full funding for students engaged in brick-and-mortar education.
If the governor wants students to be able to return to school safely, he will need to find a way to help schools make that possible, Austin said.
“He needs to say, ‘Here’s my commitment to you that you have the adequate resources to purchase the equipment necessary to keep children safe,'” she said. “Schools have to have some certainty at this point. They have equipment to buy. They have to figure out the technology. You don’t just open up the doors to a school building and say, ‘Y’all come.’”
