Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms early will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms early will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.