ANDERSON — Local lawmakers commented along party lines on legislation to change Indiana’s concealed carry law for firearms.
The proposed legislation would eliminate the license requirement for Indiana residents to carry a concealed weapon.
During the Third House session Thursday evening at the Anderson Public Library, hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters, the two Democrats voiced opposition to the measure while the two Republicans supported the legislation.
The bill was passed, 65-31, by the Indiana House with Republicans Elizabeth Rowray and Bob Cherry voting for and Democrat Terri Austin against.
It has been assigned to the Judiciary Committee of the Indiana Senate.
Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, said he understands that American society is split on gun control.
He said if people want to change gun laws they should work to repeal the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which provides the right for citizens to own and bear arms.
“People want to pass laws that pretend the Second Amendment isn’t there,” Gaskill said.
He said the proposed legislation wouldn’t change the requirements to purchase a weapon.
“The bill eliminates the requirement for a license to carry a concealed weapon,” Gaskill said. “Police officers want to know who has a concealed carry permit.
“We should have a list of persons not allowed to carry a concealed weapon,” he continued. “This is not a perfect bill, but I think it should pass.”
Rep. Austin, D-Anderson, said she is a supporter of the Second Amendment, adding there is no appetite among Republicans to adopt reforms.
“The four major law enforcement agencies in the state are opposed to this legislation,” she said. “I trust law enforcement.”
Austin said the licensing process is the only way to screen out people who are prohibited from having a gun or have mental health issues.
“We heard four hours of testimony,” she said. “I’ve voted for gun rights in the past. But on this issue I trust law enforcement.”
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said people should be willing to have a reasonable conversation on gun control reform.
“We don’t want to take guns away,” he said. “But in this country we have more guns than people.
“I believe in the Second Amendment,” Lanane said. “You have to show identification to vote. There should be regulations to make sure the wrong people don’t have access to guns.”
Lanane said a bill was introduced to require safety training, but it never received a hearing.
“We can’t have that conversation in the General Assembly,” he said of gun control reform. “Enough is enough.”
Rep. Rowray, R-Yorktown, said she is a proponent of people’s right to bear arms.
She said while serving on the school board in Yorktown she saw a presentation that other weapons can be used for mass killing.
“I would rather focus on kids being killed and abused in their homes,” Rowray said.
