ANDERSON — Despite the demonstration by teachers statewide on organization day for the Indiana General Assembly, two local lawmakers don’t expect an increase in pay is forthcoming.
State Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, and Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, took part Monday in the legislative preview at the Anderson Public Library sponsored by the Madison County League of Women Voters and the local Chamber of Commerce.
Lanane said Indiana lags behind the surrounding states when it comes to teacher pay.
“Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana needs to raise teacher pay, but not now,” he said. “There has been a committee formed but it doesn’t include any teacher representation.”
Lanane said it appears the Republican Party leadership in the General Assembly is willing to consider eliminating or changing the requirement that teachers do a 15-hour internship with a local business.
Austin said Democrats in the Indiana House will be seeking a 5% salary increase in teacher pay.
“The sports betting revenue is coming in higher than expected and lottery revenues have increased,” she said. “Those revenues could be used to pay for an increase in teacher salaries.”
Lanane said Republicans, who have supermajorities in both chambers, and Gov. Holcomb want to maintain a $2 billion state budget surplus.
“That has to be taken into account when considering funding for issues that I consider a higher priority,” he said.
Lanane said the legislative short session will do little to address the state’s pressing issues.
He hopes lawmakers will consider legislation to reform Indiana’s marijuana laws.
“I’m not talking about legalization,” Lanane said. “It would be decriminalizing a small amount of marijuana.
“Not fill our jails with misdemeanor possession charges that could still be handled through the judicial system,” he said.
Austin said House Democrats are going to focus on health care issues to include runaway prescription drug prices, transparency in pricing and a cap on the price of insulin.
She said many people are hit by “surprise billing” when they receive a bill from a physician who is not in their health care network.
Lanane said the goal is to give patients more opportunities to choose their health care providers.
Austin said prescription drug prices have increased by 57% from 2012 through 2017.
She said legislation has to be adopted that allows government to negotiate with the drug companies on the price for drugs through Medicaid.
“We need to get a lot of people to the table,” she said.
Lanane said drug pricing is more of a federal issue and there is not much the states can do to lower the cost.
Austin said House Democrats would like to pass legislation to make child care more affordable.
She said a study done by the Indiana Public Policy Institute found a lack of child care costs Indiana $1.8 billion in employee time worked and costs the state $118 million in taxes.
“The study found workers miss two weeks of work per year because of child care issues,” Austin said. “Most of the time it is keeping women with skills out of the workforce.
“We want to find a way to make child care more accessible to working families,” she said.
