INDIANAPOLIS — Wearing a red duster over her black outfit, state Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, seemed like a hostess at a party in a mansion in a movie Tuesday as she threw open the doors to the south lawn of the Statehouse.
“Have you seen this?” she asked as a musical band of teachers led thousands of teachers from throughout the state in song.
A few minutes later, Indiana Senate Minority Leader Timothy Lanane, D-Anderson, followed by Rep. Melanie Wright, D-Yorktown, welcomed hundreds of teachers during an American Federation of Teachers-Indiana news conference in the South Atrium of the Statehouse.
The local Democrats were front and center Tuesday at the Statehouse rally that featured hundreds of Madison County educators among the 15,000 estimated.
Austin said she’s not sure what the outcome will be from the effort, but as a retired teacher she supported the effort.
“It certainly demonstrates there is some frustration with things that have been done legislatively that aren’t in the interests of kids,” she said.
Lanane encouraged First Amendment activities.
“Use those teacher voices down here, OK,” he said. “I am pleased to see that sea of red. This is your house. Use it.”
Lanane also was supportive of the demands being made by Indiana’s educators.
“There is not one person in this building, not one legislator, who would be who they are without teachers,” he said. “I’ll tell you the project I’m interested in. It’s getting teachers a fair increase in wages.”
Wright, a teacher in Daleville Community Schools, also wore red in support of her colleagues.
“We can no longer be beholden to standardized testing. We must be beholden to the children of the state of Indiana,” she said. “We’ve got to find the middle ground on this issue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.