ANDERSON — For the first time in his 24-year legislative career, state Sen. Tim Lanane will serve on the Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee.
Lanane, D-Anderson, will serve as the ranking minority member on the important committee that will deal with the state’s two-year budget during the upcoming legislative session.
In the Indiana House, newly elected Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown, will serve on the House Ways and Means Committee. She is joining Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, as vice chairman of the committee.
That committee is responsible for most financial matters including taxation and the development of the state’s budget for the next two years.
"Indiana's biennial budget funds K-12 education, the Department of Child Services, Medicaid and other key government functions," Rowray said in a press release. "I look forward to contributing as a member of the Ways and Means committee as we work to craft the state's budget."
She was also named to the House Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee.
As a former school board member, Rowray said she will use her experience to help guide her as she examines state policies affecting Hoosier families through the Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee.
Lanane will continue to serve on the Senate's Agriculture and Natural Resources, Judiciary, Rules and Local Government committees.
This is the first time in several years that Lanane will not serve on the Public Policy Committee. He explained that a change in the meeting schedule has created a conflict with the Judiciary Committee.
State Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, will serve as the ranking majority member on the Insurance and Financial Institutions committees.
He has been appointed to the Environmental Affairs and Judiciary committees.
“It’s good to experience new areas,” Gaskill said of the assignments. “This will be my third legislative session so I’m getting the chance to broaden my experiences.”
Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, will continue to serve on the House Public Policy Committee along with Financial Institutions and Insurance, Rules and Legislative Procedures and the Ethics Committee.
Cherry will continue to serve on the Elections Committee.
Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, will serve on the Education, Ethics and Family, Children and Human Affairs Committees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.