ANDERSON — Madison County lawmakers split along party lines in voting to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto that could potentially impact pandemic responses in the future.
The bill requires local elected officials to approve any local health department orders that are more stringent than the state has in place.
Both the Indiana House and Senate voted Monday to override Holcomb’s veto during a specially called legislative session.
Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, was co-author of the legislation with Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown.
“While I understand Gov. Holcomb’s legislative concerns, I am disappointed that he vetoed it,” Gaskill said in a statement. “Most of our local health departments did a fabulous job in responding to COVID-19, but unfortunately, there were clear examples around the state where some local health officers went too far.”
Gaskill said local boards of health are appointed and not elected.
“They made decisions that determined which businesses could remain open, how people could worship in their churches, and in some cases, levied fines,” he said. “There was no check or balance on that power.”
Gaskill said the legislation provides those checks and balances for any future emergency. He said the new law gives citizens a way to appeal the local health department’s decision to their locally elected officials.
“Checks and balances on governmental power are just as important in local government as they are in state or federal government,” he said.
State Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, opposed to override stating she believes the legislation endangers the public.
“It’s so broad,” she said Tuesday. “Even day-to-day actions by the health department could be delayed. There could be unintended consequences.”
Austin said she heard from doctors, nurses, hospital administrators and 60 different health care organizations seeking support of Holcomb’s veto.
“Every day-to-day routine operation of public health departments can now be challenged,” she said. “They will be caught up in bureaucracy and the political process.”
Republican House members Elizabeth Rowray of Yorktown, Bob Cherry of Greenfield and Tony Cook of Cicero all voted to override the veto.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, expressed surprise at the quick return for lawmakers, who can let a veto stand until the next legislative session before taking action.
“We left it up to the experts to decide exactly what (were) the right actions to be taken … to strike a balance between protecting lives and livelihoods,” Lanane said. “They were having to make decisions on the spot, at the moment, to contain this deadly pandemic.
“So I don’t think it’s a good idea that we’re now going to allow local, non-expert politicians to override these urgent, complex decisions,” he said.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, said the local Board of Health has been following the legislative process.
She said Dr. Stephen Wright was opposed to the veto override.
“I don’t know what the impact will be,” Grimes said. “It seems to be specific to declared disasters.”
She said in the case of the needle exchange program in Madison County, Dr. Wright had to declare a hepatitis C medical emergency.
“But it had to be approved by the Madison County commissioners,” Grimes said. “This may come into play in the future if there is a medical disaster.”
Reporter Whitney Downard contributed to this story.
