ANDERSON — Veda Morris-May has been executive director of the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County since April 2021, though she was on the board of directors before that.
Maureen Duncan, advancement academy director at the coalition, is the newest addition to the team and said Morris-May was an enormous help to her at the beginning.
“She always comes up with ideas that really just help the community,” Duncan said. “That’s what you need in a leader. You want someone that has that forward vision … and always thinking about what are the needs of the community and how we can address those needs.”
Ketta Mason, program director for MHCMC, expounded on Duncan’s sentiment.
“She seeks out new opportunities for Minority Health Coalition of Madison County and ways to engage the community,” Mason wrote in an email to The Herald Bulletin. “Veda could work anywhere, but she consistently chooses to work in areas that serve others.”
As executive director, Morris-May is responsible for seeking funding for the organization.
“I go out and advocate for our organization in the community and share our program in the community,” she said of her role.
A majority of Morris-May’s work history revolves around community and community involvement. Her most recent job was at the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority in Indianapolis.
Morris-May, an Anderson resident since 1995, is now enjoying her short commute to work as opposed to commuting to Indianapolis. She also expressed excitement in being able to work within her own community.
For Morris-May, that is crucial.
“You get to learn what’s going on in your community and what’s needed in your community.”
Duncan also appreciates that Morris-May is dedicated to working inside her own community.
Morris-May has volunteered with Anderson Black Expo, including heading youth programing for its Summer Fest. She also was a Girl Scout leader for some time.
“I was always, kind of, working with youth.”
Morris-May noted that she is still passionate about youth, and she aims to provide positive activities for youth when school is not in session.
One way MHCMC is achieving this is through its advancement academy for Anderson Community School students. All ACS elementary and middle school students have the opportunity to attend a free two-week advancement academy during spring break. During the day — the program lasts as long as a typical school day — students will not only be given positive, fun activities, they will also be immersed in four hours of academic learning each day.
For Black youth who have high goals, Morris-May offered this piece of advice.
“Volunteer in your community. Get to know what the organizations out there (do) to try (and) find what you’re interested in.”
Morris-May attributes part of her success to her colleagues at MHCMC.
“It’s more to it than just me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.