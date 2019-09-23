ANDERSON – Although economists are predicting a slowdown in the national and state economy, local business leaders say they believe the Madison County area economy will remain robust.
Economists Phil Powell of the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and Michael Hicks of Ball State University have predicted a recession by the end of the year, noting economic growth is slowing.
But Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development in Madison County, said the current product flow and economic development leads coming into the county indicate the local economy will weather the storm.
“We’ve seen a steady pace of leads, some for significant projects,” Sparks said. “Companies are starting to play for more growth.”
Unlike in the 20th century, the local economy is diverse and no longer reliant on General Motors, he noted.
“We still have a heavy presence of automobile-related industries,” Sparks acknowledged. “But the diversification will help us in the long run for any possible recession.
“It was a lesson we learned,” Sparks said of the previous reliance on one industry in Madison County. “It was a good lesson to learn.”
Local officials have worked hard to bring diversification to the local economy through a variety of business investments, he pointed out.
“There is still a lot of interest in locating or expanding in the Anderson area,” Sparks said. “If we’re a barometer for the economy, it is not slowing down.”
The Indiana economy tends to slow down sooner than the national economy, but it also speeds up earlier, according to Sparks.
“Even if the market slows down, companies are starting to look for future growth and expansion,” he said.
Greg Winkler, executive director of Anderson Economic Development, doesn’t believe the economy is moving toward a recession.
“We have more leads and opportunities for potential projects than in recent memory,” he said. “Some of them are large. Companies are taking a watch-and-wait approach but are looking to make investments.”
Starting in 2004, local city officials made a concerted effort to diversify the local economy with a focus on food and beverage companies, Winkler noted.
“We have the utilities in place, access to the market and to the raw commodity supply,” he said.
The city is in the best financial shape it has been in for several years and the number of investors expressing an interest in the area is at its highest level, according to Winkler.
He pointed out that the Federal Reserve just injected new money into the national economy and lowered the interest rates.
“If there is a slowdown in the economy, we’re the low-cost alternative,” Winkler said. “Our housing costs and cost-of-living are among the lowest in the state and nation. We might not see any impact if there is a slowdown.”
