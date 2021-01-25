ALEXANDRIA — With the arrival of a new administration in Washington, D.C., local education officials have been thinking about their wish lists as the U.S. Senate considers the nomination of Miguel Cardona as secretary of education.
Topping their desires are teacher pay, social-emotional learning and a comprehensive coronavirus policy that enables them to keep children in school while keeping their staffs safe.
Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco, who has been vocal about what she believes were shortcomings of President Donald J. Trump’s education secretary Betsy DeVos, said she is looking forward to an administration that understands the importance of supporting public schools.
Topping her and Madison-Grant United School Corp. Superintendent Scott Deetz’s wish lists is support of special education students through the proper funding of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
“Schools are expected to respond to a wide variety of student needs, so fully funding IDEA is more important today than ever before,” Brisco said.
“For years, policies and procedures have been developed to protect some of our most vulnerable learners, yet the funding to provide these necessary and appropriate services have not been updated in so long it is impossible to do what is appropriate without neglecting a different area of education,” Deetz added.
Commander Jill Barker, superintendent at Anderson Preparatory Academy, said she would like to see more funding.
“Funding specifically for SEL, the arts and college/career readiness programs should be prioritized,” she said. “STEAM should be at the forefront, especially for low-income and at-risk children.”
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
Private schools share many of the same concerns and hope for some of the same priorities as public schools, especially in the area of public education.
Jason Chappell, spokesman for Liberty Christian School, said he also would like to see the federal education department empower states to make local education decisions.
Some post-secondary education officials share some of the same concerns as their K-12 colleagues.
However, Anderson University President John S. Pistole said helping students avoid crushing debt is a priority. He advocates the expansion of Pell grants to help students with the greatest need in public and private universities.
“(The federal government) should prioritize not-for-profit schools like Anderson and all 30 independent schools in Indiana, along with the publics, over for-profit schools, which traditionally have very low graduation/success rates,” he said.
