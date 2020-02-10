ANDERSON — Depending on the outcome of a challenge in the Republican Party primary for the District 35 seat in the Indiana House, most of the fall contests are decided.
Incumbent Democrats Rep. Melanie Wright, District 35, and Rep. Terri Austin, District 36, are running unopposed for their party’s nomination in the May primary.
Kyle Pierce is running unopposed for the Republican Party nomination in District 36 to oppose Austin.
Two Republicans have filed for the District 35 nomination, James Peters Sr. and Elizabeth Rowray.
But a challenge has been filed with the Indiana State Election Board by the party chairmen in both Madison and Delaware counties asking Peters to be removed from the ballot. The contention is that Peters has never voted in a primary.
In House District 32, incumbent Republican Tony Cook is being challenged for the nomination by Daniel Bragg.
Cook was appointed to complete the term of former lawmaker P. Eric Turner in 2017 and won election to the seat in 2018.
His opponent in 2018 Democrat, Arnie Nelling, is running unopposed for the party’s nomination.
Incumbent Republican Bob Cherry is unopposed in the primary for the Indiana House District 53 seat. No Democrat has filed for the office, but the ballot vacancy can be filled up until July 1.
There are contested nominations for both the Republican and Democratic parties in the 5th Congressional District.
Sixteen Republicans are seeking to fill the seat being left vacant by incumbent Susan Brooks. Brooks announced last year she would not seek reelection.
This past week former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi, state Rep. Victoria Spartz and Mark Jay joined the field for the nomination.
Five Democrats are seeking the party’s nomination in the 5th District including 2018 candidate Dee Thornton; Christina Hale, the 2016 candidate for lieutenant governor; Jennifer Christie, Andy Jacobs and Randolph Spelbring.
Ten Democrats will appear on the Democratic Party primary ballot in the presidential race.
Depending on how the presidential field is dwindled there could be a chance the Hoosier state will see visits by presidential contenders before the May primary.
Leading the list of candidates for president are former South Bend Mayor Peter Buttigieg; former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Ann Warren and businessman Michael Bloomberg.
