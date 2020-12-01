CHESTERFIELD — John Doerr has survived four rounds of voting to make it to the quarterfinals of Dream Chopper — a worldwide contest where the winner will receive a custom bike from Orange County Choppers, appear in an episode with Paul Teutul Sr. and be featured on the cover of Cycle Source magazine.
"I'm so excited I can't even see straight right now," Doerr said.
"I didn't think I would make it this far, to be honest, but things are looking good and I've got a lot of support."
In the quarterfinal round, contestants compete in groups of 16 with the top vote-getters at 11 p.m. Thursday advancing to the semifinals.
Each voter is allowed one free vote each day and can purchase extra votes with proceeds benefiting Hudson Valley SPCA Foundation, a no-kill animal shelter.
People can vote for Doerr online at dreamchopper.com/2020/john-doerr.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 17, Doerr's 60th birthday.
"It would be a cool birthday present, too, on top of everything else," he said.
The contest attracted entrants from across the globe.
"I've made it through thousands of people. I'm down to the 1 percent and it's just kind of getting surreal," Doerr said. "When you go into a contest with this many people you really don't go into it thinking you're going to win."
As of Monday afternoon, he was sitting in third place in his group.
On his contest page Doerr said he's been riding for over 40 years and when life gets tough he finds strength rolling on two wheels.
"I put it in the wind and I figure out my problems. It's my relief," Doerr said.
