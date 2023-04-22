ANDERSON — Over the decades, racers and team owners from Madison County have had notable success. But no single-race victory can compare to Greg VanAlst’s triumph in February at Daytona.
Driving for his own team with sponsorship help from CB Fabricating and Vern’s Concrete, VanAlst raced to the lead on the final lap of the season-opening Auto Racing Club of America Menards Series race on stock car racing’s biggest stage. VanAlst then took the checkered flag to beat the odds against more established teams.
During his victory lane celebration, VanAlst dedicated his win to short-track racers around the country. He leads the ARCA Menards season points standings going into Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.
Before the February victory at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, VanAlst seemed to always race strong but, in the end, would not have Lady Luck along for the ride.
“It was frustrating,” he said. “But that’s part of it.”
His ability to multi-task has helped him in racing on super speedways. With four laps to go at Daytona, his car was body slammed by another car.
“It messed up the aero a little bit,” he said. “It didn’t hurt us enough to keep us from running up front.”
VanAlst took the lead on the last lap as the possibility of winning came into sharp focus.
“Coming off the fourth corner, I could feel the air coming off the (No. 18 car) and just tried to stay in front of him,” he explained. “You’re coming to the front straight and see the checkered flag.
“Oh, my God, we just won Daytona!” VanAlst remembers thinking. “I can’t even put it into words. Who would ever have thought that somebody from Anderson would win at Daytona?”
VanAlst said he’ll cherish the Daytona triumph for a lifetime.
“It will be a highlight for ARCA for years to come,” he pointed out. “There may be a time I’m sitting on the couch and watching the highlight. That’s what’s cool.”
In victory lane, his wife, Christi, and oldest son were crying. His youngest son was in disbelief.
“It was great to take my friends and family to victory lane,” VanAlst said.
VanAlst believes he has the ability to win Saturday at Talladega, but he’d be happy with a top-five finish and to bring the car back home in one piece.
VanAlst’s race team is comprised of volunteers from around Anderson and Middletown.
CB Fabricating has sponsored the team since 2018, and the company’s owner, Chris Barkdull, has been a driving force behind the racing team’s efforts, VanAlst said.
“It started at Winchester (2015), where I thought that would be my last race,” he said. “I wrecked in qualifying and at that point thought it was it.”
It was a long journey to the victory at Daytona.
VanAlst, 41, started racing go karts at age 14, then moved into a four-cylinder race car, modifieds and late models.
“After that, I did three races in ARCA in 2003 and then raced Hooter’s Pro Cup,” he said. “That’s when life changed.”
VanAlst moved back to Anderson from Florida and started the Top Choice Fence company and returned to go-kart racing.
VanAlst captured the Champion Racing Association Super Late Model championship in 2019 and that allowed him to test a car at Daytona.
He returned to the ARCA Series in 2021 and joined the series full-time last year.
“We sold the late-model stuff to make it happen,” VanAlst said. “We had to run a certain way. We couldn’t tear up a bunch of equipment.”