LAPEL — The stay-at-home order for Madison County and Indiana should be extended until at least the end of April, two local physicians say.
Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County health officer, and Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the Madison County Board of Health, said during an interview with The Herald Bulletin on Thursday that the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic is still two or three weeks away in the county.
“We want to extend our stay-at-home directive through the end of the month,” Wright said. “We can reassess the order at that time or before if things improve.”
Wright said the way this virus works is there is a long delay from the time a person gets infected until cured.
“Three days before you get infected you’re spreading the virus,” he said. “It lives on hard surfaces for a long time.”
Both doctors are paying close attention to the many long-term care facilities in the county.
“All the nursing homes are doing a generally fantastic job trying to contain it,” Wright said. “All we can do is hope to contain it. If it breaks out, there will be another spike in the numbers.”
Abbott said a problem is that they can’t count a COVID-19 death unless the person was tested.
“You’ve limited the amount of COVID testing so, therefore, we don’t know who is dying from the virus,” he said.
Both doctors believe more people have died from the coronavirus than is being reported.
Abbott said it takes 11 days for a person to start showing symptoms. The test takes three to five days to get back to the state and another two to three days for the state to provide the information, he said.
“We’re a week behind with the numbers,” he said. “We’ve had state strike forces in the nursing homes trying to see what is going on and it’s everywhere.”
Wright said Madison County has an older population than some surrounding areas and the county needs to be very aggressive.
“Once the nursing homes have it in their facility the goal has to be to protect those outside the facilities,” he said.
Wright said the nursing homes are checking the employees daily for signs of the virus.
Both Abbott and Wright said Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson have the ability to convert available spaces to treat COVID-19 patients.
“Although the number of ICU (intensive care unit) beds is low,” Wright said, “there is the ability to convert rooms into ICU-like facilities to limit airflow, cycles into the atmosphere.”
Wright said both Community and St. Vincent are preparing for an increase in patients.
Abbott said Community Hospital is creating several isolation rooms and is considering converting an entire wing.
“People want to talk about beds and ventilators,” he said. “We need more nurses because they’re not available. We need them to handle the bigger caseload.
“You can have all the beds you want, but without the nurses you can’t care for people,” Abbott said.
