ANDERSON — After three decades under the leadership of one man, the Anderson/Madison County chapter of the NAACP is preparing for a changing of the guard.
President James Burgess on Wednesday announced his intent to step down effective Oct. 15. The changeover is necessary, he said, to move the organization forward in an age of increasing technology.
In accordance with the organization’s bylaws, First Vice President William Watson will step into that role.
“You still have an Anderson/Madison County NAACP that has been a landmark in this community,” Burgess said.
He said his legacy includes putting in place the Fair Share agreement with the city of Anderson; remaining one of less than a handful of the 27 chapters in Indiana that have a physical location; and helping to write the organization’s bylaws on the national level. In the process, he said, some unpopular decisions had to be made.
“I had the drive. I had the shiny object. I washed it; I polished it, and it can’t always look shiny when you get done.”
Burgess praised his successor, also a longtime member of the organization and chair of its Education Committee.
“This stuff is hard, but it’s gratifying to know you have somebody who has some history. He knows the history of this community.”
As the organization plots a direction under new leadership, Burgess said, he hopes that will include building membership, encouraging financial support and partnering with local universities in researching the needs of the community.
“We need to get the people out there to get the souls to the polls,” he said. “We need the young people engaged. We need the courts watched. The young folks don’t know we did that.”
Burgess stressed the time he and his wife, Audrey, the chapter’s secretary, dedicated was voluntary and discretionary. However, he said stepping down as NAACP president doesn’t give him extra time for other pursuits.
“I’m not gaining. I’m trying to catch up.”
Burgess also stressed greater racial inclusion in NAACP membership moving forward, especially as poverty becomes a common enemy.
“Whites need to be involved in this organization, too.”
Watson said his approach to leading the NAACP will be citizen-focused and action-oriented.
“That means all citizens have value, and this organization is going to be receptive to all people,” he said. “This is going to be an inclusive presidency. I have friends in all areas of this city, and I will be calling on those friends to lead and guide.”
His first order of business will be assessing the needs of the community and the organization’s existing activities. Based on what is learned, he plans to work with the NAACP board to develop a strategic plan.
Watson said he plans to partner with some of the other organizations he’s a member of to execute that plan.
Some members of the community, including Kim Townsend, chair of Anderson’s Race, Equity and Inclusion Workgroup, said they would have liked to have seen an election rather than simply moving up existing officers.
However, Townsend congratulated Watson, who she said worked for many years with her father, William Raymore, in the area of civil rights. She said she hopes Watson will consider hosting a town hall to gather input from the community.
Townsend acknowledged the local chapter’s work on the national level but said she would like to see more attention given to local issues.
“I would like to see the NAACP take on issues of housing, employment and social justice.”
Lindsay Brown, a concerned resident and president of the Indiana Democratic African-American Congress, said he believes the new leadership presents a great opportunity to an organization that younger generations increasingly appear to view as irrelevant.
“I also would like to see greater transparency.”
