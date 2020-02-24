ANDERSON — Even though most won’t ever become laws, the sheer number of education bills put forth in the 2020 General Assembly has some in Madison County concerned about state government overreach.
Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees President Patrick Hill said because school boards historically were set up to be intensely local, the number of bills and laws at the Statehouse does encroach on their territory. In addition, unfunded mandates, especially when it comes to standardized testing, take resources from the classroom, he said.
“I do feel that’s excessive,” he said of the more than 150 education-related bills filed this year. “Unfortunately, our teachers, administrators and students bear the brunt of this.”
Hill said he also believes education professionals and their recommendations are not taken seriously by legislators, most of whom have no particular knowledge or expertise in the field of education.
Though many of the ACS board members admittedly have not worked in K-12 classrooms, most of them have expertise in issues that do come up in education, Hill said. For instance, Holly Renz is a nurse, and Jeff Barranco is an expert in government finance.
Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco said she believes education-related legislation has increased exponentially over the past 10 years. Having more than 150 such bills in a so-called “short” legislative session is alarming, she said.
“Some bills taken in isolation could be beneficial, but compounded by numerous other bills causes an extreme overburden on schools,” she said. “It’s called ‘piling on’ and a definite overreach.”
Commander Jill Barker, superintendent at Anderson Preparatory Academy, said she is grateful for Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, and Rep. Melanie Wright, D-Yorktown, who each have professional backgrounds in education.
Barker said she also believes legislators have the best of intentions, but many of her school’s current challenges are the result of overregulation. Still, she said, the General Assembly is on the right track with some deregulation bills considered this session.
“It is my belief that there should be less legislation and more flexibility to meet the individual needs of schools,” she said. “Legislators should provide financial support and framework and then step back and let the State Board of Ed and DOE provide guidance. This guidance should give the power back to local schools and governing bodies.”
Jay McCurry, superintendent at Liberty Christian School, however, said it is the job of legislators to listen to parents and educators.
“It is imperative that legislators make education a priority. Meetings need to be set, school listening tours need to be taken,” he said.
While some of his colleagues in public education believe the Legislature has diminished local control, McCurry said he doesn’t believe their approach has diminished the value of education for taxpayers and voters.
“Indiana legislators have listened to and recognize that parents want School Choice,” he said.
Lawmakers may not have subject matter expertise in education, so it’s up to parents to educate them, McCurry said.
“Parents must do the research and then take the time to inform their legislators of issues that are critical to their families,” he said.
