ANDERSON — Local people who follow politics are expressing shock, disappointment and dismay at the attack by protesters on the nation’s seat of government.
Protesters in support of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building and reached the chambers of both houses of Congress on Wednesday.
"I never believed I'd write this sentence: The people's business was interrupted today by an assault on Congress from a group of domestic terrorists," Michael Frank, political science professor at Anderson University, said. "The images of these thugs occupying the Capitol documents a sad day in American history.
"Regardless of how you feel about the outcome of this election, what has been happening in the Capitol today is wrong," he said. "It's unacceptable. It's unprecedented. It's an insurrection."
Frank said the primary principle upon which this nation was founded is the rule of law, not the rule of a man.
"In a democracy, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose," he said. "When you lose, the alternative is never violence."
Ludy Watkins, chairwoman of the Madison County Democratic Party, called it the saddest day she had ever seen.
“I never in my lifetime thought this would happen," she said. “It looks like an overthrow of the government. President Trump needs to reason with these people and stop it before someone gets hurt.”
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said he was shocked by what was taking place and that Trump should come out and say this has to stop.
“People have a right to protest,” Willis said. “What’s happening is unacceptable. Trump needs to step up and tell people to deal with the situation in a peaceful manner.”
Willis said he thought something like this might happen in the future but not in 2021.
“I never expected it to be this bad,” he said.
Democrat Thomas Newman Jr. said he was mystified by what was taking place.
“I can’t believe this is America,” he said. “This is what happens in Third World countries.”
Newman noted the last time the Capitol was breached was during the War of 1812 when British troops captured Washington, D.C.
He didn’t understand why it was taking law enforcement agencies so long to respond.
“Trump encouraged this,” Newman said. “He needs to tell them to be peaceful.”
Both Newman and Watkins expressed concern that similar demonstrations could take place during the inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
Republican Dennis Carroll said he was disappointed by what was taking place and noted there are lots of Trump supporters who were unhappy about the election results.
“There is a process we follow,” he said. “You go to court. You don’t riot and storm the Capitol.”
Carroll said despite claims there was widespread election fraud, President Trump and his supporters have been unable to present any evidence.
“It sounds like the president is encouraging the protesters,” Carroll said. “I know passions are high, there is a split in the country and people aren’t talking to each other."
John Aukerman, a member of the Madison County Tea Party, said it's a sad day for America.
"The mob that breached security should be arrested and prosecuted," he said. "This is un-American."
Aukerman said he believes it was group thinking when the mob got the idea to storm the Capitol.
"I strongly condemn what is taking place," he said.
