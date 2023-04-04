ANDERSON — Local agencies could be making strides in terms of public health, starting with food.
Last month, Jane Pauley Community Health Center (JPCHC) opened three food pantries; two in Anderson and one in Alexandria.
CEO of JPCHC Mark Hackett said the goal is to provide more nutritious options for folks without access to affordable groceries; those in so-called 'food deserts.'
Food and Nutrition are themes to be discussed Sunday during National Public Health Week (April 3 to 9), a week set aside by the American Public Health Association to highlight the importance of public health and educate the public.
Other themes are: community (Monday), violence prevention (Tuesday), reproductive and sexual health (Wednesday), mental health (Thursday), rural health (Friday), and accessibility (Saturday).
Madison County Health Department will observe National Public Health Week by raising public awareness concerning each theme via it's Facebook page, according to Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for Madison County Health Department.
Despite increased efforts in 2022, Madison County is ranked 84th of 92 Indiana counties in 2023, according to County Health Rankings, a database collected by the University of Wisconsin's Public Health Institute.
Mellinger said the county is feeling the fallout of the pandemic, roughly three years later. Persisting mental health and substance abuse and lower amounts of childhood immunization were listed by Mellinger as examples.
MCHD has extended its hours to vaccinate local students and conduct sports physicals. It will also host a series of vaccination clinics for local children, one in the spring and in the Fall, Mellinger said. Folks should check the department's Facebook page for more details.
Sustained efforts, potentially over several years, are necessary to mitigate the "fallout," according to Mellinger.
Such efforts are not possible without proper funding. The department currently spends less than $10 per person regardless of funding source, whether state, local, or federal funds, Mellinger said in a previous article.
The department is hoping to receive a grant from the state should Senate Bill 4, a bill to boost Indiana's local public health infrastructure, pass.
In a separate interview, Mellinger said MCDOH could receive up to $4 million per year for five years, should SB 4 pass.
If it doesn't pass, the department would implement additional programs but would possibly collaborate with other local healthcare agencies, Mellinger said.