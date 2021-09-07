ANDERSON — Rep. Victoria Spartz believes there should be flexibility when it comes to spending American Rescue Plan funds.
Spartz, R-5th District, said during a telephone interview with The Herald Bulletin on Tuesday that she is working on criminal justice issues at the federal level.
“The state needs to step up,” she said of the high cost of the criminal justice system to counties in Indiana.
“I agree that there should be flexibility for local government to deal with the major issues,” Spartz said. “There are challenges faced by the local units of government, and they know best how to spend those funds.”
She said many Indiana counties, including Madison and Boone, are looking at the construction of new jails.
“When the state changed the criminal code requiring counties to house Level 6 felons, it put a strain on the local facilities” Spartz said. “Jails were not built for long-term incarcerations and rehabilitation programs.”
She said more flexibility in how the American Rescue Plan funds can be used will result in better outcomes for local communities.
Spartz said she is working in Congress with the Health Care Policy Task Force to offer an alternative to the Affordable Care Act.
“We want to help make health care more accessible and more affordable,” she said. “I’m working on a Republican policy on health care.”
Spartz said people have a right to be upset because Republicans in Congress have not offered an alternative to the Affordable Care Act.
“We’re making progress on an alternative.”
Afghanistan
Spartz said most Americans supported the removal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan at the end of August by President Joe Biden.
“We were in that country for 20 years and didn’t have a plan to exit the country.”
She said the decision put people in Afghanistan at risk, and there continues to be a risk to Americans in that country.
“It was a political decision and not wise,” she said. “There should have been a strategy to get people out.
“There were a lot of bad mistakes made,” Spartz continued. “We left Americans behind and lots of military equipment.
“Abandoning the airfield was stupid,” she said. “We relied on the Taliban to provide the security which put American troops at risk.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.