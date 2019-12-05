ANDERSON — Two local charitable organizations are working to make the Christmas holiday a little brighter for 2,000 children.
The Salvation Army and Operation Love Ministries will be providing a holiday meal, toys and clothing to families in need.
Andrea Baker, director of Operation Love Ministries, said it has been conducting the Christmas Wishes Program for the past nine years.
Prior to that, she said, Operation Love provided a holiday meal to families in need. They expanded the program to include the whole Christmas experience.
Baker said they have partnered with the Second Chance to Get it Right organization, which does an annual charity ride to collect toys.
Operation Love has 300 families registered and will provide help to approximately 1,200 people including more than 600 children.
“The parents pick up the gifts and take them home,” Baker said. “We didn’t want to ruin the surprise and magic of Christmas.”
Each child will receive three or four bigger toys and stocking stuffers, she said.
Baker said the meal includes all the traditional trimmings and, depending on the size of the family, includes a turkey, ham or chicken.
“We started in September,” she said. “Our registration started in October.”
Baker said Operation Love is supported annually by an alliance of 26 churches and during the Christmas holiday the nonprofit agency receives assistance from local businesses, civic organizations and individuals.
“We work with the Salvation Army so there is no duplication of services,” she said.
Major Mike Wolfe of the Salvation Army said their goal is to raise $225,000 this holiday season with a goal of $105,000 from the Red Kettle campaign.
Wolfe said the organization raised $225,000 last year. Thus far this season, a total of $32,000 has been collected through the kettle campaign, he said.
“We partner with Toys for Tots,” he said.
Wolfe said the Salvation Army will provide meals and holiday gifts to more than 600 families and 1,500 children.
The last day to apply is Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Citadel, 1615 Meridian St.
People can also register on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army.
The distribution will take place on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 with specific times given during the registration process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.