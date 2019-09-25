ANDERSON – Depending on their political affiliation, local politicians and party leaders have differing opinions on the action by the U.S. House to start an impeachment inquiry.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday a formal impeachment inquiry would be launched against President Donald Trump.
The Associated Press reported the inquiry focuses partly on whether or not President Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden and help his own reelection.
“It’s another overreach by the liberal Democrats,” Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said Wednesday.
He said the allegations don’t fit the definition of an impeachable offense.
“The Democrats are trying to create an issue,” Willis said. “The president is going to release an unredacted transcript of the conversation.”
Willis said he believes the impeachment inquiry will help Trump’s reelection bid in 2020.
“The Democrats are constantly attacking President Trump,” he said. “People are tired of it.”
Ludy Watkins, chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said if there has been any wrongdoing, the information should be found out.
“I think they had to do the inquiry,” she said. “Either he’s guilty or innocent. Let’s find out.”
Watkins said it was too early to determine if there would be any lasting impact on the 2020 presidential elections.
Democrat Dee Thornton, who lost a bid to represent the 5th Congressional District in 2018 and is seeking the party’s nomination in 2020, said she wasn’t surprised by the decision.
“I think it’s important that Congress does its job,” she said, “regardless of the election cycle.
“America’s national security was put at risk,” Thornton continued. “It’s important that Congress takes action.”
Thornton said for the most part anyone should be alarmed by the allegations.
“Congress’s duties are as oversight,” she said. “We should see all the information provided by the whistleblower. An inquiry is an investigation.”
Rep. Susan Brooks, R-5th District, applauded President Trump’s decision to release the transcript of his conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky.
“Federal law sets forth how sensitive intelligence matters should be handled and it is critically important that the Administration upholds the rule of law and follows necessary statutory steps,” she said in a press release. “After reading the transcript of the call between President Trump and the Ukrainian President, there does not appear to be any quid pro quo for Ukraine to receive military aid in exchange for an investigation.”
Brooks said Congress must perform oversight duties and the administration should follow the whistleblower process as set forth in statute.
“It is now apparent to me that congressional Democrats are laser focused on impeaching the President because they chose to begin impeachment proceedings without a hearing to gather tangible facts and are instead relying on the rumors of the day,” the release said. “At this point, there is clearly nothing illegal, let alone impeachable.”
