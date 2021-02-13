ANDERSON — Local party leaders were not surprised by the outcome of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trail in the Senate on Saturday.
"I'm glad it's over. I fully expected this result," said Russ Willis, Madison County Republican Party Chairman. "It's the right result, the whole thing was a sham and unconstitutional move."
Trump was acquitted 57 to 43 on a charge of incitement of insurrection, 10 votes short of the two thirds majority needed for conviction.
Seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting to convict Trump.
Democratic Party Chairman Ludy Watkins commented earlier in the day before the final vote that she didn't expect Trump to be convicted.
"The senators that aren't for this, they're reading books and got their feet propped up. If I was a juror on a trial and I did something like that in a courtroom, I think I would be dismissed from the jury," Watkins said. "I just don't think they're taking it as serious as the public thinks it is."
Watkins expressed concern that without a conviction a dangerous precedent has been set and what happened at the Capital on Jan. 6 could happen again.
"It's just very scary about how people can come together and form into a riot like that, and how they can be coached into it," Watkins said.
It looked like the trial would not wrap up this weekend after an unexpected move to call witnesses Saturday morning, but when the Senate reconvened at 12:30 p.m. a statement was read into evidence instead, followed by closing arguments.
"I was surprised to see the vote come up after the fiasco this morning," Willis said. "There was no sense in it. It would just have been more unnecessary drama, it wasn't going to change anybody's mind."
