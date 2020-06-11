ANDERSON — In the spirit of faith, a group of local ministers is calling for people of all walks of life to be treated and respected in the same manner.
The ministers issued a statement Thursday at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, expressing sadness of the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“His words 'I can’t breathe' echoed around the world,” the statement read. “They echo because it was a combination of the many deceased who have died at the hands of police.
“This type of behavior is reprehensible and must never be repeated,” it continued.
The pastors called for unity in the black community and vowed to work harder, give more and sacrifice all to see progress.
The pastors said peaceful protest is a hallmark of American democracy and they stand behind those exercising their constitutional right to march in peace.
“We want to see hope in our community and that hope begins with God’s church,” the statement read.
The Rev. Edgar Woodall of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church said the statement by the pastors was because they could no longer remain silent.
“It’s time for us to open our mouths and speak,” he said. “Not to be radical, but to be sensible and show some love.”
Woodall said no one is on a higher level and when we think that way, God has a way to bring us back down.
“I think there may be a slight divide,” he said of the black community. “We do need to come together and the glue we need is Jesus Christ.”
Pastor Antwaun Johnson of Wallace Temple AME Zion Church and a member of the Indiana State Police said it’s vital that the pastors all take a stand.
“Within the Bible that we read, Jesus always took a stand for the poor and disenfranchised,” he said. “We as the pastors in Anderson needed to do the same thing.”
Johnson said it was not just about Floyd but could happen to any black or brown male.
“I, too, even as a police officer, having identified myself to other police officers, have found myself in situations that were unfavorable,” he said. “I had to question would I make it home safely.”
Johnson said unity in the entire community is important.
“We talk about being able to come together and – click – will ultimately be love,” he said, equating agreement like turning on a light switch. “God will show us how to love.”
Trenorris Davis, pastor at Bethesda, said he helped organize the effort because it was needed.
“The pastors had concerns and came together because we didn’t want to be individualist,” he said. “We wanted to come together and represent all the black churches in the community.”
Davis said unity is being of one accord and walking together and that the pastors are committed to it.
“We wanted actions to come alongside of the words they have already spoken,” he said.
Davis said the city of Anderson can help unify the community by listening, understanding and becoming one with the entire community.
“Understand each other’s pains, sorrows, joy and actually live together,” he said. “In my time here, I’ve seen different sections of the city act separately from each other. Hear and feel what people are saying and understand the need behind it.”
