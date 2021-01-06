ANDERSON — Some local residents said they are hopeful the results in the Georgia races for the two seats in the U.S. Senate will move the country toward unification.
Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won the two contested seats in the Senate, creating an evenly divided legislative body.
President-elect Joe Biden will take office with his party in control of the U.S. House and Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris having the deciding vote in the Senate chambers.
“It’s a turn of events,” the Rev. Anthony Harris said of the Democrats winning the two Senate seats and includes the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia.
“The majority of the people understand we need a change to survive,” he said. “Now we can make change. It’s not about a political party, should be about people in need of work to take care of their families.”
Harris said Joe Biden has to unify the country with a people’s agenda and there is a need for give-and-take in the Congress.
Former Republican Anderson Mayor Kevin Smith said people are tiring of the bickering at the federal level between the two parties that was coming from President Donald Trump.
Smith said Trump sent a lot of conflicting signals ahead of the Georgia election and at one point urged Republicans not to vote.
“That might have hurt the turnout,” he said as the final votes were counted Wednesday. “Both of those races are close and the outcome might not be known for several days.”
Smith said a lot of Republicans who have supported Trump in the past might be reevaluating their position.
“The Trump candidacy was a movement and not reflection of the Republican Party,” he said. “It was not a changing of the guard, it was a unique period of time.”
Smith said Biden was elected as a centrist.
“My dad always said the truth was in the middle,” he said of former Circuit Court Judge Carl T. Smith. “There is comfort in the middle that will require compromise.”
Smith said it will take time for the emotions to die down from the 2020 presidential election and for Biden’s agenda to be considered by Congress.
Kim Townsend, director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said the vote in Georgia is signaling how important the Black vote is.
“It has been taken for granted for a long time,” she said. “It showed as a race how important our vote is. It’s making a difference.”
Townsend said there was an effort to encourage the Black community to vote in the Georgia election.
“I would have been surprised if the outcome happened before Joe Biden won,” Townsend said of the runoff elections. “People are now realizing how powerful the Black vote is in an election.”
She said the Georgia results provide Biden with a chance to make changes.
Harris agreed the results in Georgia highlighted how important the Black vote can be in state and local elections.
“Unfortunately, Indiana is not moving in that direction,” he said. “The minority vote is not important and didn’t count in the presidential election.”
