ANDERSON — David Barrickman has added four part-time employees this year, something he hasn’t done in the past, to complement his thousands of workers – worker bees, that is.
Barrickman produces local honey at his Madison County farm, Wildflower Ridge Honey, that he sells at farmers markets in Fishers and Broad Ripple, and business has been booming.
“Usually it starts falling off, slowing down, as the summer progresses but this year it’s increased every week and I’m probably doing half again the volume that I’ve done in the past,” Barrickman said.
When everything shut down this spring due to COVID-19 he turned to online sales through Market Wagon in Indianapolis and his own website.
“I was surprised it just exploded,” Barrickman said.
Since farmers markets opened up in May he’s seen online sales fall off while market sales have remained strong.
Barrickman said increased sales at markets, online and at local businesses like Good’s, South Main Street Fruit Market and Jackrabbit Coffee, have helped offset lost income from canceled events like the Indiana State Fair and the Covered Bridge Festival.
Another local producer, Chuck Pease of Free Folk Farm, has also seen growth in online sales through Market Wagon, while seeing slightly better than average sales at the Anderson City Market on Saturdays.
Hodge Family Farm grows produce north of Alexandria that they sell at the Fort Wayne, Alexandria and Anderson markets along with a farm stand at Indiana 9 and County Road 1300 North.
“The overall attendance is down, but the revenue we’ve actually generated is up quite a bit. That’s what we’ve seen,” Mikkal Hodge said.
“Anderson and Alexandria have been fantastic markets for us this year.”
Hodge attributes his increased sales, in part, to people looking for shopping alternatives during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The markets are outside, you can easily stay away from people, you’re not crammed into a checkout line,” he said.
Laura Smith, manager of the Anderson City Market, has noticed new customers at the market and feels like customers are buying more this year.
“I believe the virus has made a big impact on markets in a positive way because they are outside,” Smith said.
Barrickman believes increased sales aren’t just because of the pandemic but also a sign of the times as consumers are paying more attention to where their food comes from and wanting to support local business.
“People are looking for products close to home; they’re looking to help small businesses,” he said.
