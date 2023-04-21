Jason Marcum of Elusive Disc holds a copy of the album "Dark Side of the Moon" by Pink Floyd, which was released 50 years ago to critical acclaim and is an example of the many albums sold over the years at independent record stores celebrated Record Store Day on Saturday, April 22. The album went platinum 14 times, has sold more than 45 million copies and is recognized as the top-selling album of the 1970s and fourth top-selling record of all time.