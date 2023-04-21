ANDERSON — Elusive Disc, a local business that sells vinyl records online, doesn't have its brick-and-mortar retail store on 67th Street open yet. But they hope it will be a year from now when Record Store Day 2024 rolls around.
Record Store Day, which was conceived in a 2007 gathering of independent record store owners and employees, is today, Saturday, April 22. The day celebrates the culture surrounding thousands of independently-owned records stores.
Special events are organized at record stores all over the country, including performances, cookouts, meet-and-greets with artists and more. Some people camp outside their favorite stores to be the first to take advantage of special promotions and to look through bins for treasures on vinyl.
Although participation for Anderson’s Elusive Disc, which sells vinyl records online worldwide, is at least a year away, the business is still very much a part of the vinyl record culture.
Elusive Disc was started in 1989 and has been in Anderson since 2001, selling albums, turntables, speakers and related items online from their 67th Street location the past two years.