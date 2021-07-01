ANDERSON — Several local residents along Roby Street said they are pleased that an Indianapolis group is planning to develop the former Liberty Christian School property.
Renewing Management is planning to create a residential development on the 17.8-acres along the 2600 block of Lindberg Road to include a church and community center.
Dean Bates said he is hoping the developer will construct a fence along the property line for some privacy.
“I’m not opposed to it,” he said. “I want it to be something for the community.”
Bates has lived along Roby Street for a decade and said the site has been vacant for a long time.
He said a problem has been vandalism to the existing building and young people using the location for a variety of activities.
“I’m glad that someone is finally doing something with the property,” Bates said.
Bates said he received in the mail a copy of Renewing Management’s plans for the property.
Amber Lopez’s mother lives along Roby Street and liked the plans to plant fir trees or install a fence along the property line to the east.
“There will be some noise and increased traffic during construction,” Lopez said. “I don’t see a problem with the development.
“It’s nice that they intend to fix up the church and do their plan with the park, dog walk. I’ll take my dog there for a walk.”
Lopez said the development will be a good addition to the area and a church on the property will be welcome.
“I do hope that Lindberg Road, which is heavily traveled, will be repaired,” she said. “Hope they will do what they plan — keep our fingers crossed.”
Eli Marshall, director of real estate development for Renewing Management, said the 111 units will be named Highland Park Apartments.
“Renewing Management has been operating in Anderson for the last 12 years,” he said. “We have grown to love the community and its people.”
The company currently owns the former Oaks Apartments on 38th Street and former Hilltop Apartments on Columbus Avenue.
“We have been connected to the Mercy Road Church for the last 6½ years,” Marshall said. “Naturally, when the opportunity (came) to create another community and help Mercy Road extend its reach, we were excited to explore the potential.”
He said over the past 12 years Renewing Management learned there is a high demand for rental housing in Anderson.
“When we found this building and this piece of property we knew that this would be a great opportunity to come together and create a community,” Marshall said.
He said Renewing Management does not have plans for future projects in Madison County.
The project is awaiting final rezoning approval from the Anderson City Council with work expected to start in 2022 and be completed in 2023.
“Renewing Management has been called to create 40 communities by the year 2030,” Marshall said. “Our first acquisition of a 100-unit apartment complex came in 2009 when we purchased Stonebrook (Hilltop) Apartments,” Marshall said. “That acquisition came during a difficult time for the company and, in 2011, it purchased Cedar Ridge (Oaks).”
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city worked with Renewing Management on the proposed development.
“We were always excited that they were willing to invest in the area,” he said. “They’re willing to put money into rehabbing the future church, which had been damaged by fire several years ago.”
Broderick said it’s a substantial investment in the property.
He said the city worked with the developer on the design of the housing to make it more compatible with the surrounding housing.
“It will bring more population to the area and more of a reason for businesses to reconsider locating on that side of the city,” Broderick said.
The proposal includes a new church, The Mercy Road Church, which will occupy the existing church building, which was the former Lindberg Road Church of Christ. The unfinished school building will be converted into a community center.
Renewing Management plans to use the remaining 13 acres to construct 37 triplex townhouses with a total of 111 apartments.
The plan is to invest $1 million in the former church portion of the project and $6 million to $8 million on the housing project.
The project includes a privacy fence on the west side of the property and a row of evergreen trees on the east side along two existing single-family developments.
The plan includes a nature park, stormwater detention area, playground, community garden, walking trails and a dog park.
The former Lindberg Road Church of Christ, which also served as the home of Anderson Christian School, was forced into bankruptcy in 2013 after a complicated court battle with Star Financial Bank over a 2007 loan. Liberty Christian School purchased the property in 2017 to use for its high school campus, but the construction costs were higher than expected. Liberty Christian put the property up for sale in October 2019.
