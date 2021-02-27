ANDERSON — Even before the 2020-21 school years started, officials at school districts in Madison County and surrounding communities were aware that COVID-19 would take a special toll on students, especially those isolated at home.
Social-emotional learning already was something of a focus in many school districts prior to the pandemic.
Lori DeSautels, assistant professor in Butler University’s College of Education, is spearheading social-emotional education efforts at several Madison County Schools. She predicted over the summer that while a finite number of students would need help in this area during a typical school year, 100% of students are likely to need some sort of support during these unprecedented times.
A specialist in brain development, DeSautels said three elements of the pandemic put extra stress on students, including chronic unpredictability, isolation from classmates and teachers, and feeling physically restrained. And for some children, she reported, there likely is some additional stress because of adverse conditions at home, such as tension between parents and divorce, food and housing insecurity, and the potential for abuse.
“As their brains develops they are visual recorders for the emotional contagion in their homes,” she said.
Humans are wired for connection to one another, DeSautels said.
“When we are isolated or when we feel isolated, it produces anxiety, and it produces depression,” she told The Herald Bulletin.
Jason Chappell, spokesman for Liberty Christian School, said remaining in regular communication with students and families who have opted for remote learning is key.
“We offer the same services that we would for in-person students,” he said. “We want to create authentic relationships with students and their families so that any issues can be addressed.”
But even for students who opted for in-person classes, especially the ones who had regular classroom experiences before the pandemic, the experience is different and requires some adjustment as students are required to wear masks and have restricted extracurricular activities, Chappell said.
“Ultimately, we continue to do everything we can to provide our students with an excellent, full experience that is safe for them and their families,” he said.
