ANDERSON — The excessive force many Black people experience at the hands of police actually starts much earlier with the discipline meted out by teachers in K-12 classrooms.
Several studies have confirmed that Black students often are disciplined more frequently and more harshly than white students. In fact, the Minneapolis schools in the same city where George Floyd allegedly was killed at the hands of the police, in recent years has faced federal scrutiny of its racial disparities in the disciplining of students.
But officials at schools and districts in Anderson said though they are reviewing their policies amid the nation’s renewed interest in racial equity, they believe they already have measures in place to deal more appropriately with behavioral problems, which are the primary issues leading to disciplinary action.
For instance, Commander Jill Barker, superintendent at Anderson Preparatory Academy, said as APA has grown, school officials have been reflective and evolved policies and procedures to better serve students and staff.
“In 2017, we took a hard look at our discipline data and the discipline trends by subgroup and offense category. We began to have crucial conversations with students, teachers, families, and community members,” she said. “The most recent events of police brutality have been part of our ongoing discussion and helps solidify the need for a change in our approach while still maintaining our high expectations of behavior and safety.”
According to research published in 2019 by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, the disciplinary gap between Black and white students is directly proportional to county-level rates of racial bias. Biases in discipline have a direct negative impact educational outcomes for students involved, the study reported.
Among the measures taken by some schools and districts are the hiring of a multicultural director to train staff, assist with diversity infusion into the curriculum and develop school and community programming; increased multicultural education training for teachers and administrators; and put in place life coaches to work with students.
Amid the protests following Floyd’s death, many individuals, businesses and other organizations, including Anderson Community Schools, also made public declarations of their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
According to the Indiana Department of Education, about 144, or 18.7%, of APA’s 772 students identify as Black, and 66, or 8.5%, identify as multiracial, some of whom would be of African American descent. Barker said the school had 226 suspensions for the 2019-20 school year, of which 38.9% were African American students.
Though discipline of some students is necessary for the safety of other students and the teachers, APA has employed a number of strategies to level the playing field for all students.
Starting in 2019, the school has been working with Indianapolis-based Peace Learning Center to provide in-depth implicit bias training and restorative justice and practice training. The school plans to launch a restorative practice approach to discipline when the 2020-21 school year starts.
“APA began incorporating multicultural/diversity training into our professional development plan five years ago. Over the past two years we have been much more targeted in our approach,” Barker said.
In Anderson Community Schools, interim Superintendent Joe Cronk said district officials constantly review policies and procedures based on feedback from staff, students, and parents to ensure fairness. This fall, they plan to take an extra step.
“In addition, we will meet with our resource officers assigned to our schools this fall. Our concerns and expectations related to individuals of color will be outlined at that meeting,” he said.
Of the 1,372 suspensions reported in ACS for the 2018-19 school year, 480, or nearly 35%, involved Black students, Cronk said.
One way the district is trying to reduce the rate is by providing multicultural training so the mostly white teachers and administrators can better deal with cultural traits that to them seem aggressive but really aren’t, Cronk said.
According to IDOE, of Liberty Christian School’s 201 high school students, 26, 12.9%, identify as Black and 10, or 5%, identify as multiracial.
Liberty Christian spokesman and Athletic Director Jason Chappell said though he was not prepared to share statistics on suspensions, the school celebrates its diversity.
The school’s most recent superintendent, Jay McCurry, resigned last week because of racially insensitive remarks made on Facebook.
The school recently created a multicultural awareness team with members of the community and plans multicultural awareness training for the board and teachers and perhaps even the community at large, Chappell said.
“We are constantly reviewing our policies in light of the changing societal situation. In the coming academic year, we are employing a deliberate objective of a never ending improvement vision,” he said.
