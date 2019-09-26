FRANKTON – In an effort to get Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School’s 115 seniors to apply to the post-secondary institutions of their choice as soon as possible, academic adviser Andrea Corydell has worked with teachers to display logos of the colleges they attended outside their classrooms.
She also has hosted Coffee with the Counselor, organized giveaways, and came early and stayed late in an attempt to get students to complete and send as many of the applications as necessary to be accepted to the schools of their choice.
All of this is what Frankton calls College Go Week.
“Most of my free and reduced lunch kids I try to get this week,” Corydell said. About 42% of the school’s students are eligible for free and reduced-fee lunch, which is considered a measure of poverty.
Frankton is one of several local schools offering activities this week to encourage students to complete their applications for National College Application Week.
Several Indiana colleges and universities are giving students an opportunity this week to seek entry to their programs without paying application fees. Fees can run as high as $60, Corydell said.
“We are encouraged to see more high schools and colleges participating than ever before,” Teresa Lubbers, Indiana commissioner for higher education, said in a prepared statement. “The value of higher education has never been greater, and College Application Week provides students the ability to apply for free to some of Indiana’s colleges as they take that critical step toward their futures.”
Indiana colleges that are waiving their application fees this year during National College Application Week include Goshen College, Huntington University, Indiana State University, University of Southern Indiana, Vincennes University and Wabash College.
Also waiving their fees are Indiana University campuses in Richmond, Fort Wayne, Kokomo, Gary, South Bend, New Albany, and Purdue University campuses in Columbus, Fort Wayne and Hammond.
“It’s huge for a lot of our students,” Corydell said. “I tried to clear my calendar for times for them to come in.”
She said representatives from Indiana University-Kokomo also came to Frankton, bringing applications.
For students who miss the week, there are other colleges and universities that don’t require fees at any time. In addition, Corydell said, some students have been known to appeal successfully to the admissions offices at the schools they hope to attend and request that the fees be waived.
The seniors usually have made their decisions by this time because they have taken a college and career readiness class their sophomore years, she said.
“That leads them in the right direction,” she said.”Then do short aptitude tests to lead them to the right pathway.”
The school keeps track of students’ applications and acceptances on a wall outside the gym. In addition, pennants with the schools to which students applied are affixed to their lockers.
“Some kids have, like, 10 colleges they have applied to, which is overwhelming to me to make that decision,” Corydell said.
